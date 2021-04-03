Warming up this weekend

NEXT WEEK: It will be warm with sun and a few clouds at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and no rain is expected through Tuesday. On Wednesday a weak weather system may bring a few showers, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday a chance of showers with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers along with highs near 70.