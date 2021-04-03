Warming up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been cool and temperatures have been running well below average but this weekend will be warmer. We will start with frost and some clouds this morning but by the afternoon, full sunshine and even warmer for Easter Sunday.
TODAY: Clouds to start then mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s, southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: It will be warm with sun and a few clouds at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and no rain is expected through Tuesday. On Wednesday a weak weather system may bring a few showers, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday a chance of showers with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers along with highs near 70.
Tonight’s Sunset: 7:23 pm
Easter Sunday sunrise/set 6:42 AM set 7:24 PM
