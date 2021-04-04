Breakdown: Why the allergy season is getting longer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis frequently tops the list for the worst cities for allergies. Unfortunately, allergy sufferers may be dealing with high pollen levels for longer period of times.
A new research study found that pollen concentrations have been rising and pollen seasons have been longer between 1990 and 2018.
Warmer weather is now happening earlier in the year and colder, winter-like weather is arriving later, which means the growing season is longer. This gives plants more time to grow and produce pollen.
In Memphis, the growing season has increased an average of 19 days. The growing season is defined as the time between the last Spring freeze and first Fall freeze.
