More clouds tomorrow but staying dry & warmer

THIS WEEK: Clouds will continue to increase on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70 and lows in the lower 60s. On Wednesday clouds will thicken up and a system will likely bring rain and storms mainly later in the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday a chance of showers early but most will stay dry with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers along with highs in the lower 70s.