More clouds tomorrow but staying dry & warmer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a pleasant weekend and this dry pattern will continue for the next few days; however, rain and storms will return by mid-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 50 along with a light southwesterly wind
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s along with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph
THIS WEEK: Clouds will continue to increase on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70 and lows in the lower 60s. On Wednesday clouds will thicken up and a system will likely bring rain and storms mainly later in the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday a chance of showers early but most will stay dry with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers along with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a chance of showers early Saturday. Temperatures both days will be in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
