Police identify suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 4-year-old
Terrell Woods (Source: WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 4, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 5:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department have identified the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.

Police say a dispute between Terrell Woods and a man who was in the car with the 4-year-old led to the shooting. Investigators say Woods fired a shot and struck the child.

Woods is now wanted on first-degree murder charges.

If anyone knows Woods’ whereabouts, officials ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

