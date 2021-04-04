Police identify suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 4-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department have identified the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.
Police say a dispute between Terrell Woods and a man who was in the car with the 4-year-old led to the shooting. Investigators say Woods fired a shot and struck the child.
Woods is now wanted on first-degree murder charges.
If anyone knows Woods’ whereabouts, officials ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
