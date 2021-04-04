SCLC Day of Service honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday marks the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis.
Saturday, members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which King led until his death in 1968, organized an event in his honor.
“This is a community day of service that SCLC has put together in honor of our late leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Rev. Dr. Walter Womack, the president of SCLC.
On the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference was handing out food boxes, water, and backpacks of school supplies to hundreds of families in need.
Reverend Dr. Walter Womack says Dr. King would have been on the frontlines helping communities hit hard by the pandemic.
“So we are here to keep his dream alive, that we will help those that are in need. And so that’s what he stood for, and so SCLC is trying to make sure that legacy lives on,” he said.
They also registered voters, shared information about the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged people to get vaccinated.
On a weekend when the nation pauses to pay homage to Dr. King, they continue his work fighting for a more just future.
