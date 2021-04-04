Shelby County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 103 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 91,716 cases and 1,574 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 1,188 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,954 case are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 10 percent -- from March 21st to March 27th.
