Sunshine & warmer today followed by more clouds tomorrow

THIS WEEK: It will be warm with sun and more clouds at the start of next week. Clouds will continue to increase on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70 and no through Tuesday. On Wednesday a system may bring a few showers and storms mainly later in the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday a chance of showers with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers along with highs in the lower 70s.