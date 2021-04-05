Best Life: Death doulas help families prepare for death

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The death toll from COVID is more than a half a million. Add in car accidents, cancer, suicides, and other causes, more than three million Americans died last year. If so many people are doing it, why do so few people want to talk about it? Even fewer want to prepare for it. But there’s a group of people who are part of a death positive movement, making the prep work for dying more acceptable.