City extends search for new police director, additional candidate under consideration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has extended the timeline for its search for a new police director.
According to officials, the extension is partially due to the result of a newly added candidate.
Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis is the latest candidate and is currently the police chief in Durham, North Carolina.
Due to the extended timeline, Deputy Director James Ryall will serve as the interim police director beginning April 15.
The original community panels will reconvene to interview Davis.
Current Director Mike Rallings will retire on April 14.
