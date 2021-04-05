City extends search for new police director, additional candidate under consideration

New candidate added in MPD director search
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 7:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has extended the timeline for its search for a new police director.

According to officials, the extension is partially due to the result of a newly added candidate.

Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis is the latest candidate and is currently the police chief in Durham, North Carolina.

Due to the extended timeline, Deputy Director James Ryall will serve as the interim police director beginning April 15.

Deputy director James Ryall to serve as interim police director

The original community panels will reconvene to interview Davis.

Current Director Mike Rallings will retire on April 14.

More: 7 candidates under consideration for MPD director

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.