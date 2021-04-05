Clouds increase today and rain chances mid-week

REST OF THIS WEEK: We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70 and lows in the lower 60s. On Wednesday, clouds will thicken early ahead of our next weather maker. There will be scattered showers in the afternoon and widespread rain that evening. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail and gusty winds will be possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be dry with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers along with highs in the lower 70s.