Data shows increase in 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, but data shows increases in some COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks.
SCHD reported 76 new cases Monday. There are currently 1,203 active cases in Shelby County.
So far, the county has had 91,762 total cases and 1,574 deaths. Just more than 89,000 cases are now considered inactive.
Data from the health department shows an increase in the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases over the last month, and the weekly test positivity rate has also increased slightly each week since the week ending March 6.
The most recent weekly test positivity rate (for the week ending March 27) is 4.9 percent. At its lowest, the rate was 3.3 percent for the week ending March 6 and highest at 17.9 percent for the week ending Jan. 2.
The Memphis-Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force has previously reported the presence of multiple, more contagious variants in Shelby County. Experts say the COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective in preventing some variants but could still protect against serious illness.
Vaccinations continue in Shelby County, led by the City of Memphis. According to the health department, 241,106 people have received vaccines with 126,094 now considered fully vaccinated.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.
The federal government wants every adult 16 and older vaccinated by May, and they’re helping Tennessee reach that goal with a FEMA mass vaccination site set to open Wednesday.
To make an appointment for vaccines in Shelby County, visit covid19.memphistn.gov. Elsewhere in Tennessee, visit vaccinate.tn.gov.
The state health department says there are 523 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Tennessee with an additional seven deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
The Tennessee Department of Health says the state’s positivity rate for Monday comes in at 5.13%.
There are currently 810 COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the state.
