Graceland, The Guest House at Graceland hosting 2 hiring events this month
Graceland (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 4, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 9:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland and The Guest House at Graceland need to fill dozens of full and part-time positions.

Graceland is hosting two hiring events. The first is for positions at The Guest House.

It will be Tuesday, April 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the hotel in Ballroom A.

The second event is for those interested in working at Graceland.

That will be next Tuesday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Graceland Exhibition Center.

Those interested should bring their resume, two forms of ID and of a mask.

A full list of open positions is listed at https://www.graceland.com/careers.

