Graceland, The Guest House at Graceland hosting 2 hiring events this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland and The Guest House at Graceland need to fill dozens of full and part-time positions.
Graceland is hosting two hiring events. The first is for positions at The Guest House.
It will be Tuesday, April 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the hotel in Ballroom A.
The second event is for those interested in working at Graceland.
That will be next Tuesday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Graceland Exhibition Center.
Those interested should bring their resume, two forms of ID and of a mask.
A full list of open positions is listed at https://www.graceland.com/careers.
