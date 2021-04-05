Gunshots damage new Beale Street hotel, hit vehicle stopped at light in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gunshots flew in downtown Memphis Sunday night but luckily no one was hurt.
Bullets did, however, hit a vehicle stopped at Front and Beale and damaged several rooms at a brand new hotel on Beale Street, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle told police he was stopped at a red light when he saw a man walking down the street, firing into the air. The victim sped away but pulled over a few blocks later when he realized his vehicle was hit.
Several rooms at the Hyatt Centric were also damaged. A maintenance worker told police he was in his room when he heard the shots and saw a man on the southeast corner of Front firing a gun before running south on Front.
No one was injured.
Neither witness could give a good description of the suspect, and it’s not clear if he was firing at anyone or anything in particular.
The Hyatt Centric is brand new to downtown Memphis, located on the corner of Front and Beale. It’s set to open to guests April 9, according to the website.
