Half a dozen guns stolen in recent Shelby County car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sheriff’s office is issuing a warning to gun owners after a string of car break-ins in unincorporated Shelby County.
According to the sheriff’s office, there have been 35 thefts reported from vehicles in the past two weeks, and about half a dozen firearms were stolen in the process. Some guns were taken from unlocked vehicles.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is urging gun owners not to leave their weapons unattended inside a vehicle, but if you do the law requires you to secure it.
SCSO tweeted a reminder about Tennessee Code 39-17-1313 that requires “[the firearm] is kept from ordinary observation and locked within the truck, glove box, or interior of the person’s vehicle or a container securely affixed to such motor vehicle if the permit holder is not in the motor vehicle.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.