Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks on impending return to Grizzlies lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that we’re in a new month, the Memphis Grizzlies are very much in a fight for the NBA playoffs with 27 games left in the season.
The missing piece the team, and its fans, have been waiting for is ramping up excitement with the Griz trying to finish as a top 10 seed in the Western Conference.
It was a bit surprising when Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped up to the microphone after the Grizzlies shootaround Friday. Triple J saying April is going to be a good month for him as he’s on schedule to return from a torn meniscus by the end of the month.
GM Zack Kleiman setting that timeline on his mid-season update last week. Jaren confirming Friday, saying he’s following the medical staff’s plan since he tore his meniscus in the NBA Bubble last year.
While being on the bench for so long has been hard he says it’s also allowed him to change his approach.
He’s focused a lot on nutrition and has watched more film which he says has slowed the game down for him. He’s ready to return and says he’ll be at 110% when that does happen.
“Very soon, definitely this month,” said Jackson. “So I’m excited about that. Woot Woot. Definitely this month. Being away from the game for this long has been an experience for sure. It’s something I’ve never done in my life so it’s new to me. You know you just have to take the lessons that you have along the way and apply them to things going forward. It for sure has built me, for sure. Honestly grateful for the experience as weird as that is to say. But grateful.”
Jackson says his family and teammates have been his biggest supporters in the last eight months. Saying he’s got his guys and his guys got him.
Now over this last month and a half stretch before the playoffs, the Griz needs to finish as a top 10 team in the west to make it into the play-in tournament.
They’re currently 9th with a half-game lead over the Warriors and a game and a half back from the Spurs in 8th.
Now the 7-10 seeds will play in the new play-in tournament for a chance at the playoffs this season
