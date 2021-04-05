Man arrested on robbery charges, tells police he was on crystal meth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after he went on a robbery spree committing three crimes in one day, according to an affidavit.
Investigators say Marvin Davis Holloway is charged with robbery, attempted robbery and attempted aggravated robbery in connection to crimes he allegedly committed within hours of each other on April 3.
The affidavit says Holloway first took money from a woman holding a yard sale on Saturday morning. The victim told police she was pushed into her home, while Holloway pulled the money from her apron. He was also able to grab her purse and cell phone before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.
Holloway then attempted to rob a man sitting in his vehicle but was fought off.
Another victim told investigators Holloway walked in his driveway and demanded his wallet or he would be shot. The two engaged in a fight before Holloway fleed,
Footage from an RTCC camera near the victim’s home showed Holloway arriving at the man’s home in a clean, maroon 4-door vehicle. The other two victims also described Holloway getting into the same vehicle.
Holloway was taken into custody the next day following a traffic stop. Police say he admitted he had been on crystal meth for several days prior to the incidents.
