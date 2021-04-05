Memphis officer on leave after hitting drivers on ATVs fleeing police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is on leave after hitting two ATVs while responding to reports of the vehicles driving recklessly near Parkway Village.
According to the police department, officers were called to a neighborhood near Lamar and I-240 where they found 10 to 15 ATVs driving recklessly. Police say the ATVs took off when officers tried to stop the drivers.
As officers followed, police say one officer hit two of the ATVs with their cruiser. The drivers went to the hospital in non-critical condition and were later arrested.
Justin Griham, 18, and Emmanuel Meniru, 20, were charged with disregarding a traffic signal, drag racing, evading arrest, financial responsibility, reckless driving, speeding and violation of vehicle registration. Meniru was also charged with not wearing a helmet.
Police did not release the officer’s name but said they were relieved of duty pending an investigation.
Video of the incident was posted to social media, and at least one post has been shared several hundred times. Click here to watch it on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.