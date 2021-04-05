Reeves shares opinion of vaccine passports on CNN

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves says he does not support the potential use of vaccine passports in the state.
The governor spoke to CNN Sunday saying Americans should decide what’s best for their families.
“Well, I don’t support vaccine passports. I don’t, I don’t think it’s necessary. And I don’t, I don’t think it’s a good thing to do in America,” Reeves said.
The White House says there will be no federal mandate that would require every American to get a vaccine credential.
Still, some Republican governors have already moved to object to such passports.
