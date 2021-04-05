SCSO: Suspect fires several shots at FedEx truck driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in southeast Shelby County involving a FedEx driver.
According to SCSO, the FedEx driver was at the intersection of Freehold Dr. and Long Creek Rd. Sunday when he stopped at a stop sign and began to make a left turn.
That’s when the suspect, driving a dark-colored sedan reportedly ran the stop sign, nearly hitting the FedEx truck.
SCSO says when the truck driver headed back towards Freehold Dr. the suspect exited his vehicle and began firing several shots.
The FedEx driver was not injured but the cargo truck was hit with multiple bullets, according to investigators.
If you have any information in connection to the case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
