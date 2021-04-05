Search continues for man suspected of murdering 4-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of murdering a 4-year-old child.
The child died following a shooting Saturday afternoon on Lexington Circle in north Memphis.
Police say it started as a dispute between two men.
They say one of the men grabbed a gun and fired it, striking a 4-year-old child who was sitting inside a car.
Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Terrell Woods.
Court records show he lives on the street where the shooting occurred.
WMC checked his criminal history and found several arrests, including a conviction of unlawful possession of a weapon in 2014, a misdemeanor.
He served two days in jail, according to court records.
Community activist Stevie Moore, the president of the nonprofit Freedom From Unnecessary Violence, says he worries violence like the multiple shootings the city experienced this weekend, including the death of the 4-year-old, will increase as it gets closer to summer.
Moore says his fear is growing because of Tennessee’s permitless carry law. If the governor signs it, it will take effect in July.
“It’s going to be like the wild, wild west. Our young people are getting guns already and just to tell them that it’s okay? They don’t even have to hide them no more,” said Moore.
Moore says he hopes anyone with information about the shooting death of the four-year-old boy comes forward.
Moore says he’s holding another unity walk against gun violence on April 24.
Anyone with information about Woods’ whereabouts should call 901-528-CASH.
