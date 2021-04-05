SisterReach opens pantry and boutique to serve those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis non-profit SisterReach opened a pantry and clothing store at their location off Clark Road Monday. They expect to serve people who have been displaced for several reasons, including domestic violence and COVID-19.
Walking into Pearl’s Pantry, guests are welcomed by racks of clothes similar to a boutique and shelves of food items organized like a corner grocery.
”Pearl’s Pantry is really us trying to answer a community need,” said the founder of SisterReach Charisse Scott.
Scott named the pantry after her mother who she credits for instilling in her a passion for community service.
SisterReach regularly provides sex and reproductive health education and resources, but they wanted to do more with the pandemic changing the daily lives of so many.
”People who never have had this type of experience before are experiencing poverty like none other,” said Scott.
SisterReach also works with organizations like Walk into a New Life, which provide services for domestic violence victims.
”This provides us the opportunity to be able to invite our clients to come to Pearls Pantry, receive those tangible resources, and receive it with dignity,” said Joyce Kyles, CEO of Walking into a New Life.
Another way Pearl’s Pantry aims to help is to provide an inclusive shopping experience to those in the LGBT Community.
“Many times, when we’re talking about community resources, thinking about trans women and trans men very specifically often do not feel safe to enter into many of those spaces,” said Scott.
The pantry includes non-perishable items, baby diapers as well as women’s sanitary items. Families can also find clothes shoes and accessories for people of all ages.
”We just wanted to offer something that would give folks- that would be reminiscent of ‘When they could” right? And that includes being able to go into the department store and get what you need, go into the grocery store and get what you need,” said Scott.
Due to COVID-19, shoppers have to make appointments. Those interested can schedule an appointment here: at bit.ly/pearls-pantry-opening.
Pearl’s Pantry is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
