Temperatures going up & rain chances too

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will see a mix of sun and clouds today but it will stay dry and warm. A weather system that will approach from the west will bring rain and storms to the Mid-South by Wednesday.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and a southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 5os and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. On Wednesday, clouds will thicken early ahead of our next weather system. There will be scattered showers in the afternoon and widespread rain that evening. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail and gusty winds will be possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be dry with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a few showers along with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a chance of showers early Saturday. Temperatures both days will be in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.