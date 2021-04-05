4th Tiger enters transfer portal in college basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another player has entered into the transfer portal for Penny Hardaway, making it four Tigers moving on from the University of Memphis just days after winning the NIT.
Freshman guard Jordan Nesbitt the latest looking to leave the program, and he literally just got here.
Nesbitt skipped the last half of his high school senior season in St. Louis and joined the Tigers at the semester break in January.
Rated a Top-100 recruit by 247 Sports, Nesbitt played only 12 minutes since joining the Tigers.
Nesbitt joins sophomores DJ Jeffries and Boogie Ellis, along with Damion Baugh, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier in the week.
With a Top 10 class already signed, Hardaway is likely to use the transfer portal to fill out his roster for next season.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.