Vaccines now available to everyone 16+ statewide in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Monday, all Tennesseans 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Bill Lee ordered all counties to advance to the final vaccination phase by April 5.
Many counties, like Shelby County, have already expanded access to people 16 and older.
Lee says the federal government wants every adult vaccinated by May 1.
The federal government is helping Tennessee reach that goal, opening a FEMA mass vaccination center in Memphis this Wednesday.
Once the FEMA site opens it can serve 3,000 people a day.
There are still appointments available for this week. Visit https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ or call 901-222-SHOT from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to sign up.
