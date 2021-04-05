Your First Alert to a big warm up and your next round of rain and storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and breezy with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the lower 60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will likely begin with early morning rain followed by a partly to mostly cloudy day along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
