Your First Alert to a big warm up and your next round of rain and storms

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60.