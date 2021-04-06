Breakdown: Why tornadoes are more common in the US

The US sees more thanks to our geography and having the right ingredients come together to make a tornado in the first place. In order for a tornado to form, you need warm humid and unstable air near the ground and cold air higher up in the atmosphere. The warm and cold air need to be in contact while moving at different speeds and directions. The bigger the contrast of airmasses the better for instability. We know that in the Mid-South these ingredients can come together and quickly.