CDC awards $120.5M to Mid-South states to expand COVID-19 vaccine access and increase acceptance in minority communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South states are getting more than $120.5 million in federal funding to help expand vaccination efforts in communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus.
The CDC announced a total of $3 billion in funding Tuesday for states, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, to bolster “broad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts.”
Arkansas received $29.1 million, $29.7 went to Mississippi and Tennessee received $64.7 million.
Funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”
According to the CDC, 75 percent of the total funding must focus on programs and initiatives to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and 60 percent must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers.
As of Monday, African Americans made up 9.96 percent of people in Tennessee and 10.5 percent of people in Arkansas who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. In Mississippi, 31 percent of all shots have gone to African Americans.
