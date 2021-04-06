Cold front brings another round of rain and a First Alert to the potential for storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening along with a south wind at 15 to 25 MPH and gusting and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms end around or shortly after midnight along with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs near 80, and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: A few showers are likely early Saturday morning and then skies become partly to mostly cloudy along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
