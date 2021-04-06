A few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening

Mid_South severe risk for Wednesday evening (Source: SPC)
By Sagay Galindo | April 6, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:10 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is under a slight risk (category 2 out of 5 ) of severe weather threat starting Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty wind are the primary threats. The threat of tornadoes are low about a 2 out of 10 but we will continue to monitor.

A cold front back to the west will move through and come in contact with some warm unstable air that will be in place. This could fuel a few strong to severe storms. It won’t be widespread and not everyone will see severe weather but we all need to remain weather aware on Wednesday.

Futurecast 4 PM
Futurecast 4 PM (Source: WMC Futurecast)

Rain and storms could start to move in to Eastern Arkansas by 3PM. Some storms could contain heavy rainfall.

Futurecast 5 PM
Futurecast 5 PM (Source: WMC Futurecast)

That line of heavy rain and storms could be tracking along and east of the river by 4 PM.

Futurecast 7 PM
Futurecast 7 PM (Source: WMC Futurecast)

By 7 PM rain and storms could be impacting most of north Mississippi and parts of west Tennessee.

Futurecast 10 PM
Futurecast 10 PM (Source: Futurecast)

Rain and storms should exit around 10 PM and we should be dry by midnight.

Estimated rain for Wednesday's storms
Estimated rain for Wednesday's storms (Source: Estimated Rainfall)

Rainfall totals will vary but will mostly range from three quarters of an inch to just over an inch in spots.

First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather App (Source: WMC)

