Heavy rain and storms arrive tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to dry and clear conditions with temperatures in the 50s. With sunshine and a southwest breeze today, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Several areas will likely hit 80 degrees, especially in north Mississippi. Clouds will increase tonight and low temperatures will only drop to the lower 60s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low: 63 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off dry and mostly cloudy, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive late in the day when a cold front moves into the area. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will likely begin with early morning rain followed by a partly to mostly cloudy day along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
