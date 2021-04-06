Hinds Co. coroner identifies driver of U-Haul truck that crashed into Archer Ave. home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine returning to your home only to find it as the center of a crime scene.
That is the traumatic experience Philica Jones and her husband are living with after the Capital City’s 39th homicide this year.
“If we would’ve been here, we would’ve been gone,” said Jones, who’s lived in the home for six years. Jones said the incident happened around 9 o’clock Sunday night at their home on Archer Avenue.
The Jackson resident said seeing the truck inside her house wasn’t the only thing that caused her to have a nightmare. When officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived, they found the driver inside the truck shot to death.
The driver was identified as Thomas Darrell Bradley, 45. More details of his death were not being released.
“I thought I was going to have a seizure when I first seen it,” Jones recalled. “Who wants to come home to a dead body in their house? Who wants to come home to that?”
What was once her living room and bedroom are now destroyed. To make matters worse, Jones said she and her husband recently remodeled their home.
However, in the midst of everything that’s damaged, Jones said she’s just thankful no one was inside when the truck came crashing through her home.
“I could’ve been dead and gone, but guess what? I’m still here,” Jones expressed. “We can always get new stuff, but we can’t get a new life.” At this time, there’s no word on what led up to the shooting.
Police are still searching for a suspect, and asks anyone with information to come forward.
“It’s just too much violence. They’re going to have to really do something about all of this,” said Jones, who also said she’s not letting this incident push her away. Instead, she’s leaning on her faith as she weathers this storm.
“I’m not moving, I’m going to stay right here,” said Jones. “I’m going to get this redone, and I’m going to enjoy life. I’m going to enjoy life.”
The victim’s identity has not been released. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim did not have any ID on him during the time of the shooting.
Stewart said his fingerprints were submitted to the state crime lab for identification on Monday. Jones said she doesn’t have home insurance and is asking for the public’s help as she looks to rebuild.
