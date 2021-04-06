Judge rules in favor of Olive Branch annexation

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A judge has ruled in favor of Olive Branch in the push to annex dozens of miles of unincorporated DeSoto County.
Prior to Monday afternoon’s ruling, there was much opposition to the annexation with many residents saying it’s an overreach of city government to enhance its tax base and commercialize the area
The judge’s filed opinion states the objections were resolved and settled between them and Olive Branch which resulted in a smaller area of annexation.
The opinion also states Olive Branch will annex two separate “parcels” with a portion of land considered the “settlement area” that will remain as is.
Read the judge’s filed opinion in full below
