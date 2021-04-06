Memphis City Council tables vote on making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council has delayed a vote on a resolution that would declare Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees.
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Enslaved people in Texas were among the last African Americans to learn about the emancipation proclamation June 19, 1865 -- two years after it was signed.
Last year, the Memphis City Council passed a resolution declaring June 19 “Juneteenth Independence Day.”
If the resolution passes, all city employees, including police and firefighters, could use Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
Currently, city employees have 13 paid holidays throughout the year. The resolution would replace the President’s Day holiday with Juneteenth; however, council members opted to table the vote in committee Monday to poll city workers about their preferences.
If it does pass, the resolution would take effect in 2022.
Shelby County already made Juneteenth a paid holiday for county employees last year.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.