Shelby County leading state in vaccine distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
There have been 91,847 cases and 1,574 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 89,090 active COVID-19 cases. Another 89,090 cases are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 10 percent -- from March 21 to March 27.
Tuesday, SCHD announced that Memphis is leading the state in vaccinations with over 336,000 administered so far!
The City of Memphis and Shelby County plans to expand its dosage allocations at the Pipkin building from 15,000 a day to 30,000 a day.
Appointments for both first and second doses of Pfizer immunizations are available to the public at the Pipkin Building.
In an effort to distribute more vaccines and serve underserved communities, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is bringing up to 21,000 extra dosages a week for the next six weeks to Shelby County.
On the state front, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 986 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional virus-related deaths Tuesday afternoon. The daily positivity rate comes in at 8.57%.
Since March of 2020, there has been a total of 818,000 cases with a death toll of 11,967.
TDH says there are 853 Tennesseans hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Data also suggests there are more than 12,500 active cases statewide.
