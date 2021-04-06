Peyton Manning to receive ‘Distinguished Citizen Award’ from AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peyton Manning, a 2-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Most Valuable Player will receive the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s Distinguished Citizen Award this year.
He will be awarded on Sunday, June 6 at the Hilton Memphis Hotel.
“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has a long history of excellence and is one of the most tradition-rich college football bowl games in America. To be recognized with the 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award by such an outstanding organization is a tremendous honor,” said Manning.
His father, Archie, received the Distinguished Citizen Award in 2016 making the Mannings the first father-son recipients of the award.
“Many exceptional American icons in business, sports and entertainment have received this award, including Elvis Presley, Tony Dungy and my father. I very much appreciate the AutoZone Liberty Bowl including me on this list of incredible individuals.”
A live and silent auction will also be held during the evening, with 100% of all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Peyton joins a decades-long list of renowned Americans who have distinguished themselves and reached the pinnacle in their chosen field,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We are proud to include Peyton among the luminaries who have been honored by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl over our 63-year history.”
