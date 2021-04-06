Police: 18-year-old shot while driving on Arkansas highway

TRUMANN, Ark.(WMC) - Arkansas police are investigating a shooting involving a teenaged girl.
Anna Wright, 18, was shot early Monday morning on April 5, while driving on Highway 69 near Heroes Lane, according to Trumann Police.
Officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash but were unaware of the shooting.
Wright was flown to the hospital in critical condition.
Trevon Wofford, 18, was arrested Monday, police said.
He is being held on the charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Committing a Terroristic Act, according to court documents.
