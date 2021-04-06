Tennessee governor joins GOP push against vaccine passports

Tennessee governor joins GOP push against vaccine passports
Gov. Bill Lee visits Memphis vaccine site after investigation into Shelby County vaccine mismanagement
By Associated Press | April 6, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 2:27 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has joined fellow Republicans nationwide to advocate against COVID-19 vaccine passports, which are being developed to let inoculated people travel, shop and dine more freely.

The GOP governor tweeted Tuesday that he supports legislation to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports to protect Tennesseans’ health information and ensure the vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision.

The passports show whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. It currently exists only in New York.

Republicans in multiple states are pursuing proposals to ban their use as a restriction against people’s activities.

