Tigers star Moussa Cisse declares for NBA Draft, will maintain NCAA eligibility
Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) dunks the ball as Mississippi State forward Abdul Ado, center, and guard Iverson Molinar (1) look on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Source: Tony Gutierrez)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 6, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 12:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ Moussa Cisse announced Tuesday he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The freshman center who was named AAC Freshman of the Year posted the announcement on Instagram exclaiming, “DREAMS DO COME TRUE!”

“I want to thank my GTG and Tiger family for their continued support throughout the pandemic and during the restrictions at the FedExForum,” he writes, later adding, “I am elated to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.”

Cisse opted to maintain his NCAA eligibility, however, by not signing with an agent.

