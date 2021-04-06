Unseasonably warm today with storms on the way tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with sunshine, a few clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon. Several areas will likely hit 80 degrees, especially in north Mississippi. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off dry and mostly cloudy, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain and maybe an isolated tornado. It’s a low end threat right now. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will likely begin with early morning rain followed by a partly to mostly cloudy day along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
