Unseasonably warm today with storms on the way tomorrow

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off dry and mostly cloudy, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain and maybe an isolated tornado. It’s a low end threat right now. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60.