3 arrested in connection to 21 car break-ins in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Three suspects were arrested overnight in connection to 21 car break-ins in Southaven, Mississippi.
Southaven police say they responded to Commerce Drive around 1 a.m. where they received reports of suspects actively breaking into cars.
The suspects were later identified as 22-year-old Devante Abston and 18-year-old Jamal Moore, both of Memphis, and the third suspect is a juvenile.
When officers arrived at the scene of the break-ins, the suspects took off on Stateline Road. Southhaven Police Department says they refused to stop the vehicle, swerving near one of the patrol cars, causing the officer to strike a metal guard rail.
Officers eventually followed the suspects to Fairley Park where they were taken into custody.
Investigators say there were multiple stolen firearms found in the vehicle and the vehicle itself was also reported stolen in Memphis.
Abston is charged with auto burglary, felony fleeing, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a crime -felony, receiving stolen property - felony and possession of a stolen firearm.
SPD says he also has an outstanding warrant through Southaven for auto burglaries that happened about a month ago.
Moore is charged with auto burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime - a felony.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.