Best Life: Helping teens with ADHD sleep better

“If teachers do notice that their teen is falling asleep in class, it’s not necessarily because the teen is bored or not motivated, that’s often not the case. It might be that there’s underlying sleep difficulties or they’re getting insufficient or poor sleep. And I think it’s mentioning that to the caregiver and to the parent and thinking about, ‘Hey, have you ever noticed sleep problems or is that something that you might want to talk to your pediatrician or another professional about?’” continued Becker.