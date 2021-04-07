Best Life: New research helping treat and prevent HIV

These men are living in a time when researchers are making big strides against a virus that used to be considered deadly. One breakthrough in prevention is PrEP –a daily pill that people at high risk for HIV can take to prevent the infection. Studies show PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99 percent. Recent research has also suggested male circumcision has been an effective prevention strategy for reducing HIV transmission in men. Antiretroviral drugs have become the mainstay therapy. There are seven classes of these meds, which interfere with the ways HIV replicates. Researchers are also studying vaccines and stem cell transplants as possible treatments for the virus.