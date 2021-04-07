Emergency management office says outdoor sirens could sound today for maintenance ahead of chance for severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a chance for severe weather Wednesday, but if you hear an outdoor warning siren it won’t necessarily mean there’s a watch or a warning.
The Memphis Office of Emergency Management says some sirens may activate today for maintenance purposes and not to be alarmed, at least early in the day.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Mid-South under an ENHANCED warning for severe weather. A few severe storms will be possible.
The First Alert Weather team says the primary threat is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Read the latest blog with updated timing and threats.
