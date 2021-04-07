FEMA mass vaccination site opens Wednesday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal mass vaccination site opens Wednesday in Memphis with a goal of vaccinating thousands more Mid-Southerners.
Military personnel will now man the Community Vaccination Center at the Pipkin Building at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. FEMA is taking over operations from the City of Memphis at that location and plans to vaccinate up to 3,000 people each day.
Appointments are still made through the City of Memphis’ vaccine website, and many are still available this week.
All across the Mid-South, everyone 16 and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov. For those without internet access, call (901) 222-SHOT or (615) 552-1998 between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. seven days a week.
