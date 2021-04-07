Final college basketball coaches poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Baylor’s Win Over Gonzaga in the NCAA Championship Monday night, the Bears are the new college basketball number one in the Final Coaches Poll.
The Zags are number two, followed by Houston of the AAC.
Michigan and Alabama round out the op 5.
Arkansas comes in at number six, followed by UCLA, Illinois, USC and Florida State.
The NIT Champion Memphis Tigers get two votes in the final Coaches Poll and Tennessee received one, along with Josh Pastner’s Georgia Tech Yellowjackets.
