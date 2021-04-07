FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will arrive this evening and interact with warm, unstable air in the Mid-South. This will bring a chance for severe thunderstorms for much of the area.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Shelby County, much of North Mississippi and all of eastern Arkansas under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. This means that a few severe storms will be possible.
THREATS: The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, especially along the main line tonight. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph, which could result in power outages and downed trees. There is also a low threat for tornadoes, especially for eastern Arkansas and northwest Mississippi. Flash flooding will also be possible with 1-2″ of rain within a short period of time.
TIMING: Although an isolated storm will be possible this afternoon, the line of storms will not arrive until after 5 pm. It will first move through Arkansas and then move into west Tennessee and northwest Mississippi by 8pm. Storms could continue through just after midnight in northeast Mississippi.
