Gov. Lee hosts criminal justice reform panel featuring conservative leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee gathered a number of criminal justice leaders from across the country to discuss the future of criminal justice reform in Tennessee.
Wednesday’s panel featured members of “The Right on Crime” which is made up of conservative lawmakers.
The virtual panelists include former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich and other activists focused on criminal justice reform.
The main topic was how those who have been incarcerated. can make their way back into society safely and successfully.
Lee says he is setting out to find the strongest proposals that could reduce recidivism, save taxpayer dollars and make Tennessee communities safer
“This is handwork. The easiest thing to do is to treat everyone the same and make a bunch of rules and shut the doors and walk away,” said Lee. “The handwork is to recognize every distinct human being as different and if we work hard we can determine who needs to be there. Who does not need to be there, who will have better outcomes with an alternative sentence who will be successful when they reenter.”
Lee’s panel comes as Second Chance Month continues.
In a proclamation, the Biden Administration says the month is focused on meaningful opportunities for redemption and rehabilitation in the criminal justice system.
