Live music to return to Levitt Shell this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Live music will be returning to Levitt Shell this summer! Organizers took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce the news of a concert series.
The Orion Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series: Tasty compositions, is a new take on Levitt Shell’s ticketed fundraising series. There will be six local and regional musicians featured in the series with food of course.
Levitt Shell says the dates for the series are:
- May 6
- May 20
- June 3
- June 17
- July 1
- July 5
There will be limited capacity with social distancing pods on the Levitt Shell lawn.
Tickets are set to go on sale on Ticketmaster starting Friday for North Mississippi Allstars and tickets for Tank and the Bangas will be ready for purchase on Friday, April 16.
Organizers say supporting this series will aid in the return of free concerts this fall!
For more information, visit http://levittshell.org/allstars.
