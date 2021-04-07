Live at 3 p.m. on WMC: State of the Pandemic forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we’re bringing in the experts.
WMC Action News 5 has partnered with Methodist Healthcare to bring you a COVID-19 vaccine special on the state of the pandemic.
Today on WMC Action News 5 at 3 p.m. we’ll talk live with experts about the vaccine and what needs to happen next to return to some sense of normalcy.
Our forum airs live on TV, on wmcactionnews5.com, our Facebook page and our streaming apps. We’ll add a live player right here when the special begins.
You can take part too by asking questions live on our Facebook page. Just go to https://www.facebook.com/WMCActionNews5 at 3 p.m. and look for the special streaming live.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.