59 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and one more death.
There have been 91,906 cases and 1,575 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,183 active cases in the county.
The most recent weekly test positivity rate is 4.9 percent for the week ending March 27. It’s up from previous weeks. At the lowest, it was 3.3 percent for the week ending March 6.
More than 248,000 people have received the vaccine in Shelby County, and 133,187 are fully vaccinated.
Tennessee reported over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday afternoon along with nine more deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health says the daily positivity rate is at 5.82%, down from Tuesday’s percentage of more than 8%.
A full report of Tennessee’s COVID-19 data can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/data/data-reporting/.
